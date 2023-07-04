Tucson American Legion Baseball celebrates Independence day with Diamonds in the Sky celebration

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's only fitting to celebrate America's birthday with America's pastime.
Tucson American Legion Baseball players took the field in the Diamonds in the Sky celebration. It was the first one held since Covid-19.
Fans of all ages packed Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium to watch the top high school players. Team Freedom battled Team Liberty in a five inning game. It was a shortened game but there was no shortage of excitement.
In the bottom of the first, Cameron Hanamoto grounds it past short. Julian Palmieri scored to put Team Liberty on the board.
In the top of the second, Alex Fitzgerald hit it to short. The shortstop over threw first so Fitzgerald reached second and Orlando Pinedo scored. That tied the game at one.
The game ended in a tie, but it was all about having fun. One KVOA viewer even stated it was, "beautiful [that] they tied, like we were all supposed to be on one team tonight."
Both teams were rewarded with a sweet Fourth of July fireworks show.
