The Race Report: March 25

TUCSON -- Dylan Jones and Barry Levitt split the night of racing in the Pro Stocks division Saturday night at the Pedal to the Metal event at Tucson Speedway.
Jones won the first 20-lap main event and Levitt took the second. It was the second victory of the season for Levitt.
32 cars spun on the oval for the Pedal to the Metal event that saw racing in four divisions.
11 drivers ran in the 25-lap Modified division main event. That race was won by Nick O'Neil
Here are the rest of you winners from Saturday night's event:
- Thunder Trucks: David Levitt
- Modifieds: Nick O'Neil
- Pro Stocks #1: Dylan Jones
- Pro Stocks #2: Barry Levitt
- Mini-Stocks: Jim Bates
2023 ADVANCED AUTO PARTS SERIES
Season Opener (3/11/23)
- Super Late Models #1: Jennifer Hall
- Modifieds: Brian Harrington Jr.
- Hobby Stocks: Billy Smith
- Legends: Brent Schmich
- Bandolero Bandits: Sofia Medrano
- Bandolero Outlaws: Gus Levin (1)
- Vintage/Can-Am Sprints: Levi Rose
Chilly Willy Sunday (2/5/23)
- Chilly Willy 150: Preston Peltier
- Thunder Trucks: David Levitt
- Legends: Dylan Wolf
- Legends/Pro and Masters: Jake Bollman
Chilly Willy Saturday (2/4/23)
- Super Late Models #1: Kole Raz
- Super Late Models #2: Sean Hingorani
- Modifieds: Jaron Giannini
- Legends: Bryceton Meyer
- Legends/Pro and Masters: Jake Bollman
Chilly Willy Friday (2/3/23)
- Super Late Models #1: Preston Peltier
- Super Late Models #2: Eddie Vecchiarelli
- Pro Stocks: Barry Levitt
- Legends: Gavin Ray
- Legends/Pro and Masters: Tyler Reif
(1) Lone driver in race