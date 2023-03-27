The Ice Report: March 26

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Valeri Nichushkin scored a power-play goal in the third period and was the only scorer in the shootout as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 Sunday.
Nichushkin was the 14th player in the shootout and was the only one to score, poking the puck past Connor Ingram as Colorado moved into a tie for second place with Dallas in the Central Division, one point behind Minnesota, which leads with 93 points.
Clayton Keller scored his 36th goal for Arizona, which extended its points streak at home to eight games. Matias Maccelli and Christian Fischer also scored for Arizona.
UP NEXT
Avalanche: At Anaheim Monday.
Coyotes: Host Edmonton Monday.
DOWN ON THE FARM
The Tucson Roadrunners overcame a late 1-0 deficit to force overtime and defeated the Colorado Eagles 2-1 Sunday afternoon at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado.
Forward Mike Carcone scored his team-leading 28th and 29th goals of the season to tie and to win the series finale against the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, securing a two-game sweep on the road for Tucson.
David Tendeck was between the pipes for his second start of the season with the Roadrunners, stopping an AHL career-high 38 of 39 shots faced to earn his first win of 2023.
Tucson will continue their six-game road trip in San Diego Wednesday night against the Gulls.
STAT SHEET
- SHOTS ON GOAL: TUC (30) – COL (39)
- POWER PLAY: TUC (0/3) – COL (0/4)
- TUCSON SCORING: Mike Carcone (28, 29 OT)
- COLORADO SCORING: Mikhail Maltsev (8)