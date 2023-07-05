 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from
109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts. Temperatures
will be a bit cooler today and just below excessive heat criteria
most areas before increasing again Thursday through Friday.
However due to the cumulative affect of heat on human bodies, the
warning will be remain in effect through Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Stephen A. Smith speaks out about ESPN’s layoffs: ‘I could be next’

  • Updated
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is pictured here.

 Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire/AP

New York (CNN) — ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is wondering if he too might soon be out of a job.

Smith, host of the network’s sports debate show “First Take,” saw several of his high-profile colleagues — including Jalen Rose, Jeff Van Gundy and Keyshawn Johnson — laid off last week.

“This ain’t the end. More is coming. And yes, ladies and gentlemen, I could be next,” Smith said on his show Monday, acknowledging a difficult time for the media industry.

His laid-off colleagues “deserved better than the times we are living in,” Smith said. ESPN’s cuts are only the latest layoffs across several media companies, including The Athletic, National Geographic and CNN.

ESPN owner Disney (DIS) had announced in February that it would lay off 7,000 people across its businesses, Smith noted, so ESPN employees were aware that cuts were likely coming. But a person familiar with the staff reductions at the sports network told CNN that ESPN’s layoffs were unconnected with Disney (DIS)’s larger layoff plans.

About 20 members of ESPN’s on-air talent pool were laid off last week. Aside from those mentioned by Smith, cuts included “College GameDay” analyst LaPhonso Ellis and NFL sideline reporter Suzy Kolber.

Smith also briefly touched on the issue of race in his discussion about feeling uncomfortable about his job security.

“Don’t ever, ever, ever in your life, as a Black person, take anything for granted,” he said. “I’ve told you before: When White folks catch a cold, Black folks catch pneumonia.”

The multibillion-dollar, cost-cutting initiative to streamline Disney’s operations is underway even as the company reported that operating profit grew 56%, to $12.1 billion, in 2022.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

