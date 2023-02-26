SOCCER: Salpointe Catholic rallies to win 10th girls state title

TUCSON (KVOA) -- In the end Salpointe Catholic proved to be the champions that they've always been.
Senior Rylen Bourguet, playing on a broken foot, scored off a perfect pass from freshman Kassidy Sherfield in the 65th minute to break a 1-1 tie and power the Lancers to a 2-1 victory and their tenth girls soccer state championship.
The ten titles matches the Salpointe Catholic boys soccer team who also won the Conference 4A title on Friday night by beating Scottsdale Saguaro 4-1.
It's the Lancers (16-2-1) sixth title in the last seven seasons and their third in a row. They finished the season with 13 straight wins.
The Red Wolves (19-3) were the No. 1 seed in Conference 4A and had beaten the Lancers 2-1 in early December.
Walden Grove scored first on a goal in the opening half by Madison Landman. Cristina Conlon found the equalizer for Salpointe Catholic just six minutes later.
It was the fifth title for Lancers head coach Kelly Pierce who is quickly carving out a Hall of Fame career and it was the sixth state championship of Bourguet's Salpointe Catholic career. She's won three in soccer, two in beach volleyball and one in indoor volleyball.
Bourguet will have a chance to make it seven (beach volleyball) before she walks across the graduation stage in May.