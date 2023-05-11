 Skip to main content
#RoadtoState: Foothills Baseball, Salpointe Catholic Softball reach finals

Catalina Foothills beat Horizon 8-5 to advance to 6th championship game while the Lancer ladies will have a shot to win a third straight gold softball

  • Updated
Catalina Foothills Baseball is back in the finals

Catalina Foothills will face Casteel looking for a 1st state championship in baseball

MESA (KVOA) -- The top seed will be in Tempe on Tuesday night.

Catalina Foothills beat Scottsdale Horizon 8-5 Thursday at HoHoKam Stadium, coming back through the Elimination bracket to punch their ticket to the Conference 5A Final.

The Falcons (27-2-1) will face No. 2 seed Queen Creek Casteel (26-6) in a 4 p.m. first pitch at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

It's Catalina Foothills sixth trip to the title game. They are still looking for their first championship.

The Falcons avenged an 8-4 loss to Horizon on May 4 with back-to-back wins over the Huskies this week.

Salpointe Catholic Softball will have a shot to win a third straight Conference 4A state championship.

The Lancers (34-1) shutout Surprise Paradise Honors 8-0 at Amphitheater High School.

Both the Conference 4A and 3A softball title games will be played Tuesday night at UA's Hillenbrand Stadium.

Top seed Salpointe Catholic will face No. 2 Greenway at 8 p.m. in the nightcap. The Demons advanced by beating Canyon del Oro 4-3.

The championship opener at 5:30 will feature No. 1 seed Sabino and 2nd seed Empire in an all-Southern Arizona affair. The Sabercats like the Lancers are trying to win a 3rd straight championship.

Here are all your semifinals scores from Wednesday night's action involving teams from Southern Arizona:

BASEBALL

  • (5A) Catalina Foothills 8, Horizon 5
  • (4A) Saguaro 16, Sahuarita 1, Sahuarita eliminated

SOFTBALL

  • (4A) Salpointe Catholic 8, Paradise Honors 0
  • (4A) Greenway 4, Canyon del Oro 3, Canyon del Oro eliminated
  • (1A) Williams 9, St. David 4, St. David eliminated

