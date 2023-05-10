RoadtoState: Dorados walk-off into title game

TEMPE (KVOA) -- Canyon del Oro may have been the 5th seed in the Conference 4A Baseball tournament but they're the defending champs and it's never easy to dispatch a champion.
The Dorados beat No. 8 seed Bradshaw Mountain 6-5 in nine innings Wednesday night at Tempe Diablo Stadium to advance to the 4A state championship game on Tuesday.
CDO down 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh, scored twice to force extra innings and then won the game on a Chris Humphreys sac-fly in the bottom of the ninth.
The Dorados (20-10) will face the winner of Thursday's Elimination Final between 3rd seed Sahuarita and No. 2 Saguaro. The Sabercats kept their season alive with a 9-1 win over the Mustangs Thursday in the nightcap at Diablo Stadium.
Sahuarita had sent Saguaro to the Elimination bracket with an 11-1 victory on May 3. The rubber match will begin Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Diablo Stadium.
Canyon del Oro is in their 13th state final and will be looking for their 10th championship.
Here are the rest of your baseball scores from Wednesday night involving teams from Southern Arizona:
- (5A) Catalina Foothills 9, Horizon 5
- (5A) Casteel 5, Nogales 0, Nogales eliminated. (HIGHLIGHTS)
- (4A) Canyon del Oro 6, Bradshaw Mountain 5
- (4A) Saguaro 9, Sahuarita 1
Here is the state tournament schedule for Thursday involving teams from Southern Arizona
SOFTBALL
- (4A) Canyon del Oro vs. Greenway (Papago Softball Complex) (5:30)
- (4A) Canyon del Oro vs. Greenway (If Necessary)
- (4A) Paradise Honors vs. Salpointe Catholic (Amphitheater HS) (5:30)
- (4A) Paradise Honors vs. Salpointe Catholic (If Necessary)
- (1A) St. David vs. Williams (Quail Run Park) (5:00)
BASEBALL (Games start at 6 p.m.)
- (5A) Horizon vs. Catalina Foothills (HoHoKam Stadium)
- (4A) Sahuarita vs. Saguaro (Diablo Stadium)