Roadrunners lose; stay in playoff hunt

TUCSON -- The Ontario Reign beat the Tucson Roadrunners 4-0 Wednesday night at Tucson Arena to earn a split of the eight-game season series.
The Roadrunners now head out on to a the road for a two-week, six-game trip beginning on Saturday night against the Colorado Eagles.
Tucson currently holds the seventh and final position in the Pacific Division for the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Prior to the game Roadrunners forwards Milos Kelemen and Boko Imama were called up to the parent Arizona Coyotes.
STAT SHEET
- SHOTS ON GOAL: ONT (31) – TUC (19)
- POWER PLAY: ONT (1/9) – TUC (0/4)
- ONTARIO SCORING: Tobias Bjornfot (5 PP), Tyler Madden (17), Aidan Dudas (11 SH), Martin Chromiak (15)