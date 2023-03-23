 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roadrunners lose; stay in playoff hunt

Tucson facing a six-game road trip holding a three-point advantage on the Pacific Division's final playoff spot

  • 0
Tucson Roadrunners look to stay in 2023 playoff chase

Tucson heads into their final ten games of the regular season looking solidify a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs

 (Photo courtesy: Tucson Roadrunners/Kate Dibildox)

TUCSON -- The Ontario Reign beat the Tucson Roadrunners 4-0 Wednesday night at Tucson Arena to earn a split of the eight-game season series.

The Roadrunners now head out on to a the road for a two-week, six-game trip beginning on Saturday night against the Colorado Eagles.

Tucson currently holds the seventh and final position in the Pacific Division for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Prior to the game Roadrunners forwards Milos Kelemen and Boko Imama were called up to the parent Arizona Coyotes.

STAT SHEET

  • SHOTS ON GOAL: ONT (31) – TUC (19)
  • POWER PLAY: ONT (1/9) – TUC (0/4)
  • ONTARIO SCORING: Tobias Bjornfot (5 PP), Tyler Madden (17), Aidan Dudas (11 SH), Martin Chromiak (15)

Copyright 2023 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you