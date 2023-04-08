Roadrunners inch closer to playoffs with loss to Texas

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tucson failed to clinch a Calder Cup playoff spot Friday night at Tucson Arena, losing to the Central Division-leading Texas Stars 7-3.
The Roadrunners saw their lead for the 7th and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division slip to three points thanks to San Jose;s 4-3 overtime loss to Colorado.
Despite the loss, Tucson moved one point closer to clinching a Calder Cup Playoff berth.
A win in Saturday’s series 7 p.m. finale against Texas paired with a San Jose loss in any fashion would be enough to send Tucson to the postseason, with the Roadrunners and Barracuda still slated to meet for the final two games of the regular season April 14 and 15 in Tucson.
Adam Cracknell scored twice for Tucson.
STAT SHEET
- SHOTS ON GOAL: TEX (28) – TUC (36)
- POWER PLAYS: TEX (1/2) – TUC (0/1)
- TEXAS SCORING: Will Butcher (6), Riley Tufte (17 SH), Mavrik Bourque (15 PP, 16, 17 EN), Ben Gleason (7), Curtis McKenzie (20)
- TUCSON SCORING: Adam Cracknell (20, 21), Curtis Douglas (8)