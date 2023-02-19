ROAD TO STATE: So. Arizona teams stay on title paths

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Mesa kept Tucson scoreless in the first half but the Badgers found their offense in the second 45 minutes at Gridley Stadium for a 3-1 victory over the Jackrabbits in the Conference 6A Boys Soccer state quarterfinals.
The Badgers (16-2-2) will host Perry at Mountain View High School on Tuesday in the state semifinals. The Pumas came to Tucson on Saturday and upset 4th seed Sunnyside 2-1.
Tucson is trying to win their second state championship (2014). Their lone loss to an Arizona team came at the hands of the Blue Devils (14-5-1).
On the girls side, No. 2 seed Salpointe Catholic had a strong performance at home in a 3-0 win over Saguaro.
The Lancers (13-2-1) advance to the Conference 4A state semifinals as they attempt to win a third straight title and sixth state championship in the last seven years.
Here are all your soccer and basketball scores from Saturday involving teams from Southern Arizona:
GIRLS SOCCER
- (5A) Casteel 1, Cienega 0
- (5A) Catalina Foothills 1, Millennium 0
- (4A) Walden Grove 3, Prescott 0
- (4A) Salpointe Catholic 3, Saguaro 0
BOYS SOCCER
- (6A) Tucson 3, Mesa 1
- (6A) Perry 2, Sunnyside 1
- (4A) Salpointe Catholic 8, Flowing Wells 0
- (4A) Saguaro 3, Walden Grove 0
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- (2A) Pima 43, St. Johns 22
BOYS BASKETBALL
- (3A) Holbrook 70, Florence 63
- (2A) Phoenix Christian 70, Bisbee 45
- (2A) Pima 52, Trivium Prep 43
- (1A) North Valley Christian 56, Baboquivari 36 (State Championship)