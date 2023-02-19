 Skip to main content
ROAD TO STATE: So. Arizona teams stay on title paths

News 4 Tucson has all you need to know as winter sports teams from Southern Arizona look to bring home championship trophies

The Tucson boys and Salpointe girls win to stay on the Road to State

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Mesa kept Tucson scoreless in the first half but the Badgers found their offense in the second 45 minutes at Gridley Stadium for a 3-1 victory over the Jackrabbits in the Conference 6A Boys Soccer state quarterfinals.

The Badgers (16-2-2) will host Perry at Mountain View High School on Tuesday in the state semifinals. The Pumas came to Tucson on Saturday and upset 4th seed Sunnyside 2-1.

Tucson is trying to win their second state championship (2014). Their lone loss to an Arizona team came at the hands of the Blue Devils (14-5-1).

On the girls side, No. 2 seed Salpointe Catholic had a strong performance at home in a 3-0 win over Saguaro.

The Lancers (13-2-1) advance to the Conference 4A state semifinals as they attempt to win a third straight title and sixth state championship in the last seven years.

Tucson Badgers (23) soccer players

Top seed Tucson is two wins away from a second state championship in boys soccer

Here are all your soccer and basketball scores from Saturday involving teams from Southern Arizona:

GIRLS SOCCER

  • (5A) Casteel 1, Cienega 0
  • (5A) Catalina Foothills 1, Millennium 0
  • (4A) Walden Grove 3, Prescott 0
  • (4A) Salpointe Catholic 3, Saguaro 0

BOYS SOCCER

  • (6A) Tucson 3, Mesa 1
  • (6A) Perry 2, Sunnyside 1
  • (4A) Salpointe Catholic 8, Flowing Wells 0
  • (4A) Saguaro 3, Walden Grove 0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • (2A) Pima 43, St. Johns 22

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • (3A) Holbrook 70, Florence 63
  • (2A) Phoenix Christian 70, Bisbee 45
  • (2A) Pima 52, Trivium Prep 43
  • (1A) North Valley Christian 56, Baboquivari 36 (State Championship)

