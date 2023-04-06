Rivalry series is too close to call

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The race for the Territorial Cup Series trophy is a tight one in 2022-23. Can the Arizona Wildcats take the hardware back from the Arizona State Sun Devils?
At the moment this race is as close as it gets as UA holds a 7.5-7 lead over ASU.
The Sun Devils took the last salvo with a 3-2 win over the Wildcats in Beach Volleyball on March 29. That match was played in Tempe. The two teams will meet again in Tucson to end the regular season on April 21.
The first program to accumulate 11 points wins.
ASU was the victor in last year's rivalry series 12.5-8.5 over Arizona. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 7-6.
This is the 14th year of the Territorial Cup Series where the two state programs accumulate points for victories against each other.
Nine points will be contested in the Spring (Beach Volleyball, Baseball, Softball, Women's and Men's Golf, Women's and Men's Tennis and Women's and Men's Outdoor Track and Field).
ASU currently holds the baseball point while UA took the softball point. Those points could shift if there are further meetings between to two rivals in the post-season.
UA won the men's basketball point this year thanks to a post-season contest. The Wildcats beat the Sun Devils at the Pac-12 Tournament after ASU had come to Tucson and won on a last second shot.
The indoor track and field point is now decided at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. The Sun Devil men edged the Wildcats 11-10. UA won the women's point.
The indoor track point had previously been decided at the annual Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Track Meet in Seattle but neither school has participated in that event since the onset of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
The next point to be decided is women's golf. That will take place at the Pac-12 Championships April 17-19 at ASU's Papago Golf Club.
Here are the current FULL points that have been awarded so far this athletics year:
ARIZONA (7.5)
- Football
- W Cross Country
- M Cross Country
- Softball
- M Basketball
- W Basketball
- W Indoor Track
ARIZONA STATE (6.5)
- Soccer
- Gymnastics
- M Indoor Track
- M Swimming
- W Swimming
- Baseball
SPLIT
- Volleyball