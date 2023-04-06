Pima's Castro back on diamond after anorexia battle

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Six years later Wendy Castro is back competing on a softball diamond.
The lefty hitter out of Canyon del Oro High School batted .468 for the Dorados as a junior and senior. She parlayed that into a scholarship to play at Wisconsin in the Big 10.
But Castro never saw the field in Madison.
A freak accident in November of her freshman year in 2017 derailed her Division I dreams and sent her down a path of not battling pitchers but an eating disorder.
Castro dropped over 100 pounds as the result of Restrictive Anorexia Nervosa Type 1, which was brought on after she was hit in the head by a door and suffered a concussion.
Castro did not have the kind of eating disorder where she was making herself throw up. She had the kind of eating disorder where the effects from the concussion made her throw up and as a result, she became fearful of eating.
The road back has not been easy. There were numerous relapses during her recovery. Her insurance dropped her coverage for treatment forcing Castro to leave her scholarship in Wisconsin behind and return to Tucson.
She rediscovered her love for the game watching her younger sister Alejandra play at Pima during the 2022 season.
Wendy joined the Aztecs in January after being cleared by Pima College compliance.
She pitches and hits for PCC and announced her return last weekend in a Aztecs sweep of Scottsdale hitting three home runs including a grand slam.
COMING UP
The Aztecs (21-14, 17-9) are currently unranked and in third place in Division I Region I of the ACCAC.
Pima has 18 conference games remaining.
Elise Munoz is PCC's leading hitter this season, batting over .450. Wendy Castro and Genesis Zazueta have been the Aztecs primary pitchers.
Pima will host Mesa for a doubleheader on Saturday at the West Campus. Game 1 begins at Noon.