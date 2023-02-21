Pellington Garners Pac-12, National Honors

TUCSON - UA fifth-year guard Shaina Pellington has been named both the Pac-12 Player of the Week and ESPN Player of the Week.
Pellington is the first Pac-12 Player of the Week honoree from Arizona since Feb. 15, 2021 (Cate Reese).
The honors come after a pair of huge performances over the weekend in which the fifth-year averaged 27 points per game on 68% shooting. She poured in a career-best 35 points in the win over No. 4 Utah alongside eight rebounds and five assists. Pellington is the only player in the league and one of two in the nation with that stat line in a game this season. Her 35 points additionally tied the sixth-most in a single game in program history.
The Pickering, Ontario, native continued her hot streak in the win over No. 21 Colorado with 19 points, three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal. In that game she scored her 1,500th career point, becoming the second active Wildcat to cross that threshold. Her two blocks against the Buffs tied her career best.
Pellington ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 55.3% as well as in steals per game with 1.8.
PAC-12 SCENARIOS
No. 17 UCLA gave 3rd ranked Stanford all they wanted Monday night at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, Calfornia before falling to the Cardinal 71-66.
The loss was good news for Arizona as the Wildcats now hold a one-game lead over the Bruins for a coveted Top 4 seed at next week's conference tournament in Las Vegas.
The Wildcats now need only a split this week against the Oregon schools to secure no less than the 4th seed and a 1st round bye at the Pac-12 Tournament.
UA (21-6, 11-5) can gain the 3rd seed with a sweep in Oregon and a Colorado home loss to Stanford. The Wildcats hold tie-breakers against both the Buffaloes and the Bruins.
The 3rd seed would allow Arizona to avoid playing presumed conference champion Stanford until the Pac-12 Championship game on Sunday, March 5.
Arizona cannot achieve the 2nd seed. A three-way tie between the Wildcats, Utah and Colorado would benefit the Utes by virtue of their season sweep over Washington State and the Wildcats splitting their two games with the Cougars.
