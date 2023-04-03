No. 18 Arizona Men's Tennis wins marathon over 9th ranked USC

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR
OLDER FUELS...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. This
replaces the Fire Weather Watch.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152 and southeast
portions of zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet
from eastern Pinal and Pima counties eastward to the New Mexico
line.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Higher gusts in the mountains.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility for
motorists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

No. 18 Arizona Men's Tennis wins marathon over 9th ranked USC

The Wildcats' 4-3 victory over the Trojans continues their dominance of the L.A schools

  • Updated
  • 0
Jay Friend (23) is having fun as the Wildcats roll over USC

Jay Friend rejoices as the Wildcats beat the USC to tie Utah for 1st place in the Pac-12 Conference

 (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Ary Frank)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats win 4-3 to complete a second straight home sweep (2021) of the L.A. schools

TUCSON (KVOA) -- #18 Arizona remained undefeated at home after a statement 4-3 victory against #9 USC on Sunday at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center.

The win for the Wildcats (17-4, 3-1) completed a sweep of the L.A. schools and is the 5th win over UA over the Bruins and Trojans in the last six meetings.

The match lasted 3.5 hours.

UA heads into their senior week and final two home matches of the regular season. The Wildcats host Oregon on Friday, April 7 at 3 p.m. and Washington on Sunday, April 9 at 12 p.m. MT

DOUBLES

  1. Jay Friend and Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) def. Bradley Frye and Peter Makk (USC) 6-2
  2. Wojtek Marek and Samuel Rubell (USC) def. Nick Lagaev and Colton Smith (ARIZ) 6-2
  3. Ryan Colby and Stefan Dostanic (USC) def. Eric Padgham and Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) 6-1

SINGLES

  1. #80 Colton Smith (ARIZ) def. #32 Stefan Dostanic (USC) 5-7 6-1 6-1
  2. #45 Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) def. #26 Peter Makk (USC) 7-6 (7-5), 6-1
  3. Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) def. Wojtek Marek (USC) 7-5 3-6 6-0
  4. Lodewijk Westrate (USC) def. #91 Nick Lagaev (ARIZ) 6-0 7-6 (7 -4)
  5. Jay Friend (ARIZ) def. Ryan Colby (USC) 6-3 7-6 (7-3)
  6. #124 Bradley Frye (USC) def. Dominique Rolland (ARIZ) 6-3 4-6 6-4

You can read all about Sunday's win over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

Copyright 2023 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.

Tags

