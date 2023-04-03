No. 18 Arizona Men's Tennis wins marathon over 9th ranked USC

TUCSON (KVOA) -- #18 Arizona remained undefeated at home after a statement 4-3 victory against #9 USC on Sunday at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center.
The win for the Wildcats (17-4, 3-1) completed a sweep of the L.A. schools and is the 5th win over UA over the Bruins and Trojans in the last six meetings.
The match lasted 3.5 hours.
UA heads into their senior week and final two home matches of the regular season. The Wildcats host Oregon on Friday, April 7 at 3 p.m. and Washington on Sunday, April 9 at 12 p.m. MT
DOUBLES
- Jay Friend and Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) def. Bradley Frye and Peter Makk (USC) 6-2
- Wojtek Marek and Samuel Rubell (USC) def. Nick Lagaev and Colton Smith (ARIZ) 6-2
- Ryan Colby and Stefan Dostanic (USC) def. Eric Padgham and Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) 6-1
SINGLES
- #80 Colton Smith (ARIZ) def. #32 Stefan Dostanic (USC) 5-7 6-1 6-1
- #45 Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) def. #26 Peter Makk (USC) 7-6 (7-5), 6-1
- Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) def. Wojtek Marek (USC) 7-5 3-6 6-0
- Lodewijk Westrate (USC) def. #91 Nick Lagaev (ARIZ) 6-0 7-6 (7 -4)
- Jay Friend (ARIZ) def. Ryan Colby (USC) 6-3 7-6 (7-3)
- #124 Bradley Frye (USC) def. Dominique Rolland (ARIZ) 6-3 4-6 6-4
You can read all about Sunday's win over at ArizonaWildcats.com.