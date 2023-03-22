 Skip to main content
NJCAA: Pima women advance with 69-66 victory

The victory for PCC guarantees the Aztecs of no less than a 6th place finish at the National Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Aztecs had four players in double figures to advance to the National Tournament quarterfinals

PORT HURON (MI) -- No. 7 seed Pima Women's Basketball trailed for much of the game Tuesday but took the lead in the final 1:20 and held on to beat No. 10 seed North Central Missouri 69-66 at the NJCAA Division II Women's Basketball Tournament.

Sophomore guard Angel Addleman finished with a team-high 20 points along with eight rebounds. Forward Torrance Begay recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The win for the Aztecs (26-7) gave coach Todd Holthaus his 500th career coaching victory.

Angel Addleman (23) leads Pima WBK into the Div. II quarterfinals

Angel Addleman scored 20 points in Pima's National Tournament-opening win, making all eight of her free throws

Pima will play No. 2 seeded CCBC Essex on Wednesday. Game time is set for 5:00 p.m. (Tucson time). Catch the live stream on the NJCAA Network.

You can read more about Tuesday's 1st round victory over at PimaAztecs.com.

Copyright 2023 Pima Athletics. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.

