NJCAA: Pima women advance with 69-66 victory

PORT HURON (MI) -- No. 7 seed Pima Women's Basketball trailed for much of the game Tuesday but took the lead in the final 1:20 and held on to beat No. 10 seed North Central Missouri 69-66 at the NJCAA Division II Women's Basketball Tournament.
Sophomore guard Angel Addleman finished with a team-high 20 points along with eight rebounds. Forward Torrance Begay recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
The win for the Aztecs (26-7) gave coach Todd Holthaus his 500th career coaching victory.
Pima will play No. 2 seeded CCBC Essex on Wednesday. Game time is set for 5:00 p.m. (Tucson time). Catch the live stream on the NJCAA Network.
You can read more about Tuesday's 1st round victory over at PimaAztecs.com.