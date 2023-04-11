Loville drafted by hometown Storm

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Jade Loville is heading home to possibly start her professional basketball career.
The guard from suburban Seattle Washington became the 11th Wildcat to be drafted into the WNBA Monday night when she was taken in the 3rd round by the Seattle Storm.
Loville was the 33rd selection in the 36-player three-round process. The shooting guard prepped at Skyline High School in Sammamish, Washington where she averaged 37 points per game as a senior in 2017-18.
She started 30 games for the Wildcats in her lone season in Tucson (2022-23).
Loville set a Wildcats program record for single-game three-point field goal percentage, sinking six of her seven three-pointers (85.7%) in the win at New Mexico.
She played the first three years of her career at Boise State before transferring and suiting up for a season in Tempe for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Loville was an All-Pac-12 Team selection as a senior at ASU and led the conference in scoring in Pac-12 games during that season, averaging 18 points per game.
WNBA DRAFTED WILDCATS
- Adia Barnes ('98)
- Sacramento Monarchs (Round 4, Pick 33) - 1998
- Marte Alexander ('98)
- Los Angeles Sparks (Round 3, Pick 47) – 2000
- Reshea Bristol ('01)
- Charlotte Sting (Round 4, Pick 50) – 2001
- LaKeisha Taylor ('02)
- Indiana Fever (Round 4, Pick 49) – 2002
- Elizabeth Pickney ('02)
- Sacramento Monarchs (Round 4, Pick 60) – 2002
- Dee-Dee Wheeler ('05)
- Los Angeles Sparks (Round 2, Pick 26) – 2005
- Ify Ibekwe ('11)
- Seattle Storm (Round 2, Pick 24) – 2011
- Davellyn Whyte ('13)
- San Antonio Silver Stars (Round 2, Pick 16) – 2013
- Aari McDonald ('21)
- Atlanta Dream (Round 1, Pick 3) – 2021
- Trinity Baptiste ('21)
- Indiana Fever (Round 2, Pick 24 ) – 2021
- Jade Loville ('23)
- Seattle Storm (Round 3, Pick 33 ) – 2023