JC WOMEN: Aztecs capture NJCAA Region I crown

TUCSON -- Pima Women's Basketball is heading back to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The No. 1 seeded Aztecs (25-7) defeated No. 3 Scottsdale Community College 59-50 Saturday night at the West Gymnasium to claim the NJCAA Division II Region I title.
It's Pima's 8th region championship in the 16 years that head coach Todd Holthaus has been on the job.
Luisa Chavez finished with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Sophomore Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) also scored 16 points and was named the NJCAA Region I, Division II Finals MVP.
The No. 10 Aztecs will play in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the SC4 Fieldhouse in Port Huron, MI from March 21-25.
