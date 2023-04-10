 Skip to main content
Harrouch's hot streak nets her ACCAC top golfer award

Maria Harrouch has won the last five tournaments she's played for the Pima Aztecs

  • Updated
  • 0

PROFILE: Maria Harrouch tells News 4 Tucson's David Kelly what's going right for her during a stretch of five straight tournament wins

TUCSON (KVOA) Pima Women's Golfer Maria Harrouch was selected Monday as the ACCAC/Region I Golfer of the Year.

The sophomore from Sweden has won five straight tournaments. Her only non-victory in the Aztecs six events this season was a fourth-place finish at the Pima Invitational to open the season.

She's averaged a score of 73 per round and shot her best collective rounds to close out the regular season at the South Mountain CC Invitational when she finished with a 7-under par 137 (69-68).

Her adjusted scoring average of 74 is the second best in the country on the junior college level.

Maria Harrouch (23) sizes up a putt

Maria Harrouch will play the Southwest District Championships next week in Sun City West looking for a sixth consecutive individual title

Sophomore Angelica Martinez (Tucson Magnet HS) was named second team All-ACCAC and All-Region for the second straight season.

Martinez tied for first place at the Pima Invitational to open the season with a season-best total of 153 (77-76).

