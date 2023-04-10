Harrouch's hot streak nets her ACCAC top golfer award

TUCSON (KVOA) Pima Women's Golfer Maria Harrouch was selected Monday as the ACCAC/Region I Golfer of the Year.
The sophomore from Sweden has won five straight tournaments. Her only non-victory in the Aztecs six events this season was a fourth-place finish at the Pima Invitational to open the season.
She's averaged a score of 73 per round and shot her best collective rounds to close out the regular season at the South Mountain CC Invitational when she finished with a 7-under par 137 (69-68).
Her adjusted scoring average of 74 is the second best in the country on the junior college level.
Sophomore Angelica Martinez (Tucson Magnet HS) was named second team All-ACCAC and All-Region for the second straight season.
Martinez tied for first place at the Pima Invitational to open the season with a season-best total of 153 (77-76).