GymCats face Tar Heels in NCAA opener

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It's the vault-in again for Arizona Gymnastics.
The Wildcats are in their 34th NCAA Regional but for the third straight year Arizona will have to compete in the 1st round in order to advance to the Round of 32.
UA will face North Carolina on Thursday at Magness Arena in Denver. The winner of the dual meet will move on to the 2nd round of eight at the regional.
Being sent to the vault-in round means the GymCats would have to compete three straight days in order to qualify for the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Wildcats didn't have to actually compete in the vault-in round in 2021 as their opponent Temple had was forced to pull out of the meet due to COVID-19 protocols.
UA posted a 196.525 to beat West Virginia last year in the vault-in round of the Norman Regional.
The Wildcats will be looking to advance to their first NCAA Championships since 2002.
To do that this weekend, UA would need to beat the Tar Heels on Thursday, finish Top 2 in their session of the Regional Semifinals on Friday and then win the Regional Final on Saturday.
The winner of the first round will take on Denver, Michigan, and Minnesota in the second round of the Denver Regional on Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. MST.
The first round play-in meet is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. MST and will be streamed on ESPN+.
GYMCAT ROTATION RANKINGS
- Balance Beam: No. 15
- Vault: No. 23
- Uneven Bars: No. 37
- Floor Exercise: No. 38