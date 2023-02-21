 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 PM MST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to near 55
mph expected. Areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities
possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, South
Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust with reduced visibilities could result in
difficult travel conditions in dust prone areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

GIRLS: Pueblo beats Sahuaro for a third time

The Warriors are back in the state semifinals for the first time since 2018

  • Updated
  • 0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Warriors beat the Cougars for a third time this season to clinch a trip to the state Final 4

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Pueblo is going back to the Conference 4A state semifinals.

The Warriors beat Sahuaro for a third time this season Tuesday night at the Lever Gym, outlasting the Cougars 57-50.

Pueblo will face No. 1 seed Mesquite on February 28 in Gilbert with the winner earning a berth in the state championship game on March 2.

Victoria Cazares led the Warriors with 20 points.

Pueblo (22-7) had won both regular season meetings with Sahuaro 60-56 at home on January 11 and 51-46 on the road eight days later.

The Warriors last reached the 4A Final Four in 2018 when they advanced to the state championship game losing to Chandler Seton Catholic.

Pueblo has won 20 or more games in six of head coach Ismael Galindo's 10 non-Covid 19 seasons.

Sahuaro (24-7) has produced 20-win seasons for Steve Botkin in every year since 2012-13 except for one.

Logo HSBK Sahuaro at Pueblo

Here are all your Tuesday state tournament scores from basketball and soccer games involving teams from Southern Arizona:

GIRLS BASKETBALL (Quarterfinals)

  • (5A) Catalina Foothills 49, Campo Verde 40
  • (5A) Betty H. Fairfax 56, Nogales 40
  • (4A) Deer Valley 46, Flowing Wells 31
  • (4A) Pueblo 57, Sahuaro 50

BOYS SOCCCER (Semifinals)

  • (6A) Perry 5, Tucson 3
  • (4A) Salpointe Catholic 4, Arizona College Prep 0

Copyright 2023 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you