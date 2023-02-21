GIRLS: Pueblo beats Sahuaro for a third time

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Pueblo is going back to the Conference 4A state semifinals.
The Warriors beat Sahuaro for a third time this season Tuesday night at the Lever Gym, outlasting the Cougars 57-50.
Pueblo will face No. 1 seed Mesquite on February 28 in Gilbert with the winner earning a berth in the state championship game on March 2.
Victoria Cazares led the Warriors with 20 points.
Pueblo (22-7) had won both regular season meetings with Sahuaro 60-56 at home on January 11 and 51-46 on the road eight days later.
The Warriors last reached the 4A Final Four in 2018 when they advanced to the state championship game losing to Chandler Seton Catholic.
Pueblo has won 20 or more games in six of head coach Ismael Galindo's 10 non-Covid 19 seasons.
Sahuaro (24-7) has produced 20-win seasons for Steve Botkin in every year since 2012-13 except for one.
Here are all your Tuesday state tournament scores from basketball and soccer games involving teams from Southern Arizona:
GIRLS BASKETBALL (Quarterfinals)
- (5A) Catalina Foothills 49, Campo Verde 40
- (5A) Betty H. Fairfax 56, Nogales 40
- (4A) Deer Valley 46, Flowing Wells 31
- (4A) Pueblo 57, Sahuaro 50
BOYS SOCCCER (Semifinals)
- (6A) Perry 5, Tucson 3
- (4A) Salpointe Catholic 4, Arizona College Prep 0