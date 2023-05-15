Geist, Bonds pace Arizona at Pac-12 Track and Field Championships

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Track posted 5th (men) and 10th (women) place finishes at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championship at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California.
The Wildcats had a dominant showing in the field on the men's side.
Jordan Geist brought home two first place finishes in the hammer throw (73.82m, 242-2) and the shot put.
Jared O’Riley took the javelin (71.79m, 235-6) competition. He’s the first Wildcat to win the javelin at the conference championships since 2000.
For Geist it was his sixth Pac-12 championship. He's won the hammer throw, shot put (four times), and discus during his collegiate career. He’s only the second man and fourth person overall in Pac-12 history to complete this feat.
UA also had field podium finishes from Zach Landa (3rd) in the shot put, Reinaldo Rodrigues (3rd) in long jump and Kristjan Sigfinnsson (3rd) in the high jump.
Trayvion White-Austin placed third for the men in the 200m.
On the women's side, Talie Bonds claimed victory in the 100m hurdles (12.75). Bonds also finished third in the high jump (1.78m, 5-10).
Bonds’ victory in 100m hurdles was the first for any women in the event at the Pac-12 Championships in Arizona history. She has now won five consecutive 100m hurdles races. Her PR and school record (12.65) time this year still remains fourth in the nation as well and fifth all-time in Pac-12 History.
Bonds is also the Pac-12 Women's Scholar Athlete of the Year.