Countdown to Kickoff: Marana High Football

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Marana High School's football field was damaged in a monsoon storm on Aug. 17, but the Tigers aren't letting that dampen their excitement.
They're ready to take the 2023 season by storm.
"We got to think about how people had our back and now we need to have their back on the field by going to win some ball games," Head Coach Phillip Steward said.
Coach Steward is big on family. That was on full display Aug. 18, when hundreds came out to help with the damaged field. That includes Marana's first opponent, Salpointe Catholic.
"All of those people coming out, we did save it," Coach Steward said. "At the end we got better news that they're going to give us a new field."
The Tigers plan to play their first home game September 22 against CDO.
That means Marana can switch its focus from the field itself to how it plays on it.
"They're focused, they're locked in, they know we have unfinished business," Coach Steward said.
Marana went 10-2 last year, losing in the second round of the playoffs. This season, the Tigers are back with their dynamic hurry-up offense.
"It makes a lot of defenses play bland," Coach Steward said. "They can't blitz, they can't disguise anything because we're playing so fast."
"Other teams don't condition like we do," Senior Quarterback Jason Wood said. "You can tell because they'll be tired."
The Tigers' offense is led by Wood at quarterback. He played two games at QB last season before Elijah Joplin took over.
"He has a chip on his shoulder," Coach Steward said. "When you have a player that has a chip on his shoulder, get behind him."
"I'm going to come out there and do what I do best," Wood said. "Distribute the ball to everyone and win games."
Wood has plenty of talent to throw to, including Junior Dezmen Roebuck. Last year, he caught 92 passes for 1,274 yards and 13 touchdowns.
"He wears 3X gloves," Coach Steward said. "Seeing him getting bigger, faster and stronger is a sight to see."
Marana kicks off the 2023 season at Salpointe Catholic Friday.
