Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing Southern Arizona High School Football

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon
temperatures 104 to 114 are expected.
* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Baboquivari
Mountains.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category which will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&