Celebrating Cate

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Cate choose Arizona.
It seems like eons ago that Cate Reese pledged to come to Tucson and play college basketball for new Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes.
Reese made that decision during the summer of 2017. She was a five-star prospect out of Texas and immediately became the most decorated player to ever commit to Arizona Women's Basketball.
She would go on to become a McDonald's All-American during her senior high school season. The honor marked another 1st for the Wildcat women's program.
She stayed committed to Barnes while watching the Wildcats win just six games during that 2017-2018 season.
And here we are nearly five years after Reese made that commitment and she has a chance to become the all-time leader in games played at UA.
It'll take a deep post-season run for that to happen. The super senior has started all 147 games she's played at Arizona. She'll need at least five post-season games to break her friend Sam Thomas' record (154).
Reese arrived in the Fall of 2018. Her legacy will read five-year starter and no less an NIT Champion, national runner-up with three trips to the NCAA Tournament, a four-time All-Pac 12 selection and an AP Honorable Mention All-American award.
A deep run in the post-season could add to her collegiate mantle.
Reese is currently UA's fifth all-time leading scorer behind Barnes, Davellyn Whyte, Aari McDonald and Dee-Dee Wheeler. She's just the third Wildcat (Barnes and Elizabeth Pickney) to score 1,500 points and grab 750 rebounds.
SENIOR WEEKEND
UA will honor seniors Reese, Shaina Pellington, Jade Loville, Lauren Fields, Esmery Martinez and Helena Pueyo this weekend.
Only Reese and Pueyo have played their entire careers for the Wildcats.
Reese, Pellington and Loville are all super seniors (5th year) and out of eligibility.
Fields, Martinez and Pueyo can return next season if they so choose under the COVID-19 guidelines.