Catalina Foothills High School wins big

On Wednesday night, two teams from Catalina Foothills High School advanced to the 5A state quarterfinals.
The Falcons girls’ soccer team had a 4-2 win against Centennial in overtime, advancing to the Quarterfinals in Goodyear at Millennium High on Feb. 18.
The girls’ basketball team also dazzled at home with a 55-46 victory over Horizon. Next, they head to Campo Verde, in Gilbert, on Feb. 21 at 7 pm.
The boys’ Basketball hosts Horizon at home in the first round of the 5A Southern tournament.