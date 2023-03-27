Carcone pushes Roadrunners to edge of a playoff return

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Tucson Roadrunners are 2-0 on their critical end of the season six-game road trip after a weekend sweep of the Colorado Eagles.
Tucson's offense came to life in Loveland with nine goals, seven in Saturday's 7-1 win. Star forward Mike Carcone had two assists on Saturday and two goals on Sunday.
Carcone scored late in the third period Sunday to tie the game at 1-1 and then again a minute and half into overtime to give Tucson this win.
He leads the American Hockey League in points (74). He's 4th in goals scored (29).
The third-year Roadrunner has played in 57 of Tucson's 64 games this season. He's missed seven games due to call ups to the NHL's Arizona Coyotes where Carcone has appeared in nine games with two goals and an assist. Tucson is just 1-5-1 in those seven games without Carcone in the lineup.
The Roadrunners (29-29-6-0, 64 points, 7th) currently hold the 7th and final Calder Cup Playoffs spot in the Pacific Division and have a five-point advantage over 8th place San Jose.
Tucson trails Bakersfield by two points for 6th place. Calgary leads the Pacific Division by four points over Coachella Valley.
The Pacific Division winner will have a first round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Tucson missed the post-season in 2022. The Roadrunners have made the playoffs in two (2018, 2021) of their five-full seasons in Southern Arizona. Tucson has won two Pacific Division titles (2018, 2020). The 2020 post-season was canceled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
The Roadrunners have eight games remaining (4 road/4 home). The road trip resumes on Wednesday night in San Diego against the Gulls.
PACIFIC DIVISION (Points) Team (W-L-OTL-SOL)
- (94) Calgary (45-15-3-1)
- (90) Coachella Valley (42-14-4-2)
- (77) Abbotsford (35-23-3-4)
- (77) Colorado (34-21-6-3)
- (71) Ontario (33-26-4-1)
- (66) Bakersfield (31-28-2-2)
- (64) Tucson (29-29-6-0)
- (59) San Jose (27-32-1-4)
- (53) Henderson (24-35-0-5)
- (40) San Diego (19-43-1-1)