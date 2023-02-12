Bushman will be ready if called

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Sabino Football has carved out a pretty unique spot on Super Bowl Sunday.
The Sabercats have the last two Southern Arizona Friday Football Fever stars to play with a team that will vie for the biggest prize in professional football, the Lombardi Trophy.
2014 grad Matt Bushman is on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad for Sunday's Super Bowl 57 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bushman led the nation in tight end receiving yards (1,583) as a senior for Sabino in 2013. He scored 26 touchdowns.
After a two-year Mormon mission, he returned to football and played three seasons for the BYU Cougars.
Bushman missed his collegiate senior year due to an achilles injury and then opted to enter the NFL draft. He went undrafted in 2021 but has spent his first two seasons with the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.
He appeared in two games with the Raiders in 2021 but does not yet have a reception in the NFL.
Bushman joins Brooks Reed as the last two Southern Arizona prep players to be on a team playing in the Super Bowl. Both played under longtime Sabercats head coach Jay Campos.
Reed suited up for Atlanta in Super Bowl LI (2016 season). He had a tackle for loss in the Falcons 34-28 loss to the New England Patriots.
Reed was the first Tucson-born player to play in a Super Bowl. Bushman was born in Carbondale, Illinois and moved to Tucson in 2005 when his family's Louisiana home was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.
Other Southern Arizona high school players who have competed on Super Bowl Sunday:
- Riki Ellison (San Francisco 49ers/Amphitheater)
- John Fina (Buffalo Bills/Salpointe Catholic)
- Mitch Hoopes (Dallas Cowboys/Bisbee)
- Vance Johnson (Denver Broncos/Cholla)
- Rodney Peete (Carolina Panthers/Sahuaro)
