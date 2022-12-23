BOYS: Hill leads Pueblo past Mica Mountain

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Pueblo advanced to the Silver (Consolation) bracket championship of the Aztec Classic on Thursday with a 65-56 win over Mica Mountain at the Aztec Gymnasium.
The Warriors (9-3) will play Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Pueblo talented junior guard Isaiah Hill led the Warriors with 20 points. He's averaging 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals this season.
David Hernandez added 19 for Pueblo.
The Warriors jumped out a nine-point first half lead on the Thunderbolts (7-7) but Mica Mountain rallied to lead by as many as three in the second half. The Warthogs stayed close thanks to eight made three-point shots.
Isaiah Berg led the Mica Mountain with 15 points.
The win for Pueblo avenged a 14-point loss (75-61) for the Warriors to the Thunderbolts in the season-opener for both teams
It will be Tucson (11-2) against Chandler (8-8) for the tournament championship at 8:30 p.m. The Badgers advanced with a 61-47 win over Sahuaro in a battle of two of the best teams so far this season on Southern Arizona.
