BOYS: Cienega wins rubber match with Buena to advance

VAIL (KVOA) -- No. 8 seed Cienega battled out of multiple holes in the second half to beat 9th seed Buena 64-53 Thursday night to advance to the Conference 5A quarterfinals.
The Bobcats (21-7) came back from down eight at the half to win the rubber match with their Region rivals. The two had split their meetings in the regular season to tie for the Sonoran Region title.
Cienega held the higher seed by virtue of their higher overall Conference ranking (#11 vs. #12).
The Bobcats were the last seed (#32) to make the 1st Open Division State Championship. Cienega lost to #1 Perry to drop back into the Conference 5A tournament.
The Open State Championship was made up of the top eight 4A, 5A and 6A ranked teams. The next eight-highest ranked teams of all three conferences combined to complete the 32-team bracket.
The next 16 teams in each conference made up the play-in brackets.
The eight play-in winners advanced into their respective state tournaments. The remaining teams for each conference tournament came from the losing teams in the first and second rounds of the Open Division.
Buena (14-6) had advanced out of the 5A play-in round, beating Desert Edge.
The loss for the Colts ends a season that began with controversy and almost did not take place after several players were suspended in November after an off the court incident.
Cienega will travel to face No. 1 seed Campo Verde in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Here are all of your high school basketball and soccer scores from Thursday night involving teams from Southern Arizona:
BOYS BASKETBALL
- (6A) Gilbert 57, Tucson 56
- (5A) Cienega 64, Buena 53
- (5A) Horizon 66, Catalina Foothills 55
- (4A) Deer Valley 70, Mica Mountain 60
- (4A) Prescott 61, Salpointe Catholic 54
- (4A) Cactus 63, Pueblo 52