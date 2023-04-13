BASEBALL: #1 Foothills looks to end losing stretch to #2 Nogales

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Two high school baseball team will find out a little about themselves Friday night when #1 Catalina Foothills host 2nd ranked Nogales.
The Falcons (17-1-1) have not beaten the Apaches (19-4) in their last five meetings. Nogales made it to the Conference 5A championship game in 2022.
Phoenix Sandra Day O'Connor is the lone team to beat Catalina Foothills this season. The Falcons offense is led by Troy Sanders who is hitting .414. Kincaid Bergthold has four home runs. Senior pitcher Ethan Bell is 3-0 with a 0.84 ERA.
Lance Robertson is back as head coach at CFHS. He coached the team for five seasons between 2006-2010.
The Apaches have losses to Gilbert Highland, Phoenix Desert Vista, Glendale Mountain Ridge and Chandler Basham however Nogales has won their last nine games.
Junior Ralph Felix has driven in 19 runs for OJ Favela's crew this season. Derek Montijo is batting .388. Pitchers Luis Martin-Romero and Salvador Valenzuela are averaging 14 and 17 strikeouts per 9 innings this season.
First pitch Friday night at Catalina Foothills is 6 p.m.
BASEBALL RANKINGS
Here are your top ranked baseball teams in Southern Arizona:
- (6A) #3 Tucson
- (6A) #9 Sunnyside
- (5A) #1 Catalina Foothills
- (5A) #2 Nogales
- (4A) #1 Salpointe Catholic
- (4A) #3 Sahuarita
- (4A) #4 Canyon del Oro
- (4A) #6 Rio Rico
- (4A) #8 Flowing Wells
- (4A) #9 Walden Grove
- (4A) #10 Mica Mountain
- (3A) #6 Pusch Ridge
- (3A) #8 Florence
- (3A) #10 Sabino
- (2A) #1 Benson
- (2A) #2 Miami
- (2A) #5 Tombstone
- (2A) #8 Bisbee
- (2A) #9 Pima
- (1A) #5 St. David
- (1A) #6 Desert Christian