Aztec Report: April 8

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Pima Softball put on a hitting display on Saturday as it earned an ACCAC doubleheader sweep against Mesa 9-4 and 19-0.
The Aztecs (23-14, 19-9) had plenty of offensive firepower as it scored 28 runs on the day. Freshman Camila Zepeda (Tucson Magnet HS) closed out the day going 4-for-5 with five RBIs.
Sophomore Elise Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) went 3-for-5 with four RBIs. Fellow sophomore Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS) had 3 hits and 4 RBIs. Sophomore Wendy Castro (Canyon del Oro HS) and freshman Alexis Tsosie-Hood picked up the wins in the circle.
The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Aztec Field on Tuesday when they host No. 7 ranked Phoenix College (Division II). First game starts at 1:00 p.m.
BASEBALL
The 19th ranked Aztecs dropped two games on the road at No. 2 ranked Central Arizona on Saturday in a battle between two NJCAA Division I nationally ranked programs.
Pima (33-11, 20-8) was held to three runs on 11 hits for the day.
Sophomore Luis Garcia (Salpointe Catholic HS) closed out the day going 3-for-6 with two RBIs while fellow sophomore Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) had three hits and a run driven in.
Sophomore Anthony Imhoff (Queen Creek HS) and freshman Alessandro Castro (Pusch Ridge Christian HS) took the losses on the mound.
The Aztecs will hit the road on Tuesday when they play at Yavapai College in Prescott. First game of the ACCAC doubleheader starts at noon.
AWARDS
Pima Baseball players Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) and Anthony Imhoff (Queen Creek HS) were rewarded this past week as the ACCAC Player and Pitcher of the Week.
Stucky, a sophomore catcher, went 5-for-10 (.500) with three RBIs, three walks, three doubles and a home run as the Aztecs went 3-1 with a sweep over Chandler-Gilbert Community College and a split at Scottsdale Community College.
Stucky is batting .325 and leads the Aztecs with 15 doubles and 20 walks.
Imhoff received his second nod for ACCAC Pitcher of the Week. He threw a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 eight-inning win at Scottsdale.
He gave up two hits with nine strikeouts and one walk on 86 pitches.
Imhoff has made nine appearances on the hill so far this season. He's 8-1 this season with a 2.23 ERA and leads the Aztecs with 74 strikeouts.
TRACK AND FIELD
Pima Track competed at the Triton Invitational this weekend at University of California San Diego.
The men’s team finished in fourth place out of 19 junior colleges and NCAA Division I universities.
Sophomore Joel Gardner (Ironwood Ridge HS) shattered the Pima school record for the 5,000-meter race. He took first place with a time of 14 minutes, 12.84 seconds. The previous record was set by Craig Curley in 2008 with his time of 14:23.30.
Gardner’s time is unofficially the No. 1 time in the country.
In women’s competition, the Aztecs took 18th place out of 22 teams with 18 points.
The Aztecs will compete at the Mesa Outdoor Invitational on Friday, April 14. Events begin at 3:00 p.m.