Aztec Report: April 26

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Pima Baseball needed only one win Tuesday in their matchup against South Mountain to accomplish one goal and they got it.
The Aztecs beat the Cougars in the doubleheader opener 6-4 to win the season-series 3-1.
Pima (40-14, 25-11) and South Mountain (41-13, 25-11) are tied for 2nd place in the ACCAC as well as in Division I Region.
If the two teams remain tied after Saturday's season-finale doubleheaders, The Aztecs will
Winning the season-series assures the Aztecs will host the Region I three-game semifinal series if the two teams ended the regular season tied.
Pima will play their final two games at home on Saturday against Eastern Arizona. South Mountain closes the season on the road at Cochise.
The Region I Semifinals which went to a three-game series format in 2022 will be played May 4, 5, and 6.
Central Arizona has already wrapped up the ACCAC and Division I Region I title. Arizona Western and Yavapai are bidding for the 4th and final seed. The Matadors (AWC) currently have a two-game lead on the Roughriders.
You can read more about Tuesday doubleheader split over at PimaAztecs.com.
SOFTBALL
Pima Softball could not contain Central Arizona’s offensive onslaught on Tuesday as the Vaqueras swept the ACCAC doubleheader at the West Campus Aztec Softball Field.
The Aztecs gave up 27 runs to the Vaqueras (37-15, 33-9) on the day.
Freshman Mallory Zylinski-Wrobel (Sahuarita HS) finished the day 4-for-9 with six RBIs. Fellow freshman Mina Chacon (Tucson Magnet HS) and sophomore Elise Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS)also had four hits. Chacon drove in three.
Pima (32-19, 28-14) will close out the regular season at the West Campus Aztec Field on Saturday when they host Chandler-Gilbert at 1:00 p.m.
The Aztecs are locked into the 3rd seed for the Region I double-elimination tournament.
TRACK AND FIELD
son, AZ –The Pima Track's men’s team currently sits in first place in the decathlon at the NJCAA Region I Multi’s Championships at Mesa Community College.
Freshman Dillon Arvayo (Mountain View HS) took first place in the Decathlon with a total of 5715 points. He produced a first-place finish in the Long Jump with a mark of 6.35 meters (20-feet, 10-inches) and tied for first place in the High Jump with a mark of 1.84 meters (6-feet, 0.50-inches).
He also set new season-bests in seven of the 10 events he competed in:
- Shot Put (9.02 meters, 29-7.25)
- 110-meter hurdles (17.51)
- Discus (26.94 meters, 88-4)
- Javelin (44.29 meters, 145-3)
- 1,500 meters (5:01.38)
- Long Jump (20-10)
- High Jump (1.84 meters, 6-0.50)
In women’s competition, the Aztecs gained a total of 10 team points in the Heptathlon. They sit in second place in the team standings for the NJCAA Region I Championships.
The Aztecs will compete in the NJCAA Region I Championships on Tuesday, May 2 and Thursday, May 4 at Mesa Community College.
Events will begin at 3:00 p.m. on both days.