AZHS Softball: Sunnyside upset by Corona del Sol

The 3rd seed Blue Devils face an early elimination on Tuesday when they host Sunnyslope

  • Updated
  • 0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Aztecs come down I-10 and deliver a quick blow to the Blue Devils state title hopes

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 3 seed Sunnyside became one of the first casualties of the AZHS Softball tournament as the Blue Devils were beaten Saturday on their home field by Corona del Sol 7-2 in a Conference 6A opener.

Saige Peters and Jacqueline Tom each had a pair of hits and two runs batted in for the Aztecs (13-15).

The Blue Devils (26-6) will have to work their way back through the elimination bracket. Sunnyside will face Sunnyslope at home on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Just like the boys, their are two top seeds from Southern Arizona on the girls side. Salpointe Catholic (4A) and Sabino (3A) are each looking for a 3rd straight championship.

The Conference 3A tournament begins on Tuesday. The Sabercats will host Coolidge at 4 p.m.

No. 2 Willcox leads the way in Conference 2A. 4th seed Benson advanced Saturday without even having to play. Their game with Bisbee was forfeited by the Pumas after the team decided not play due to a conflict with the school's Senior Prom.

St. David is the highest Southern Arizona seed in Conference 1A. The tournament began on Friday and is single-elimination.

Lauryn Carbajal and the Blue Devils have some work to do

Lauryn Carbajal and the Blue Devils have some work to do to try and win Sunnyside's 2nd state championship (2007)

Here are all your softball scores from Saturday involving teams from Southern Arizona:

  • (6A) Desert Vista 8, Tucson 0
  • (6A) Corona del Sol 7, Sunnyside 2
  • (5A) Mountain View 3, Cienega 2
  • (5A) Ironwood Ridge 3, Centennial 2
  • (4A) Salpointe Catholic 6, Seton Catholic Prep 1
  • (4A) Sahuarita 7, AZ College Prep 5
  • (4A) Canyon del Oro 8, Pueblo 1
  • (4A) Coconino 1, Mica Mountain 0
  • (4A) Paradise Honors 1, Rio Rico 0
  • (2A) Santa Cruz Valley 8, Trivium Prep 0
  • (2A) Benson 1, Bisbee 0
  • (2A) Willcox 15, Phoenix Country Day 1
  • (1A) St. David 14, Desert Christian 8
  • (1A) San Manuel 10, Antelope Union 6

