AZHS Baseball: Nogales holds off Williams Field

The 3rd seed Apaches can reach the Conference 5A semifinals with a win over Casteel on Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Apaches scored eight runs early on their way to advance to the Conference 5A semifinals.

NOGALES (KVOA) -- 3rd seed Nogales scored eight runs in the first two innings Monday against visting Gilbert Williams Field and the Apaches withstood a five-run 7th inning by the Black Hawks to win 12-8 at War Memorial Stadium.

Nogales (24-6) advances in the Conference 5A winner's bracket to face No. 2 seed Queen Creek Casteel (24-6) on Thursday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. First pitch at 4 p.m.

The Apaches are bidding for a return to the state championship game. They lost last season 3-2 in the final to Buckeye Verrado.

Nogales has 11 state championships in program history, third most in Arizona behind Tucson (29) and St. David (18). The last two came back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.

Nogales Baseball plays home games at the legendary War Memorial Stadium

Oscar Favela gets his team ready for one final game this season at War Memorial Stadium

Here are all your state tournament baseball scores from Monday's games involving teams from Southern Arizona:

  • (5A) Catalina Foothills 7, Cactus Shadow 5
  • (5A) Nogales 12, Williams Field 8
  • (4A) Salpointe Catholic 6, Bradshaw Mountain 0
  • (4A) Canyon del Oro 13, Mesquite 11
  • (4A) Sahuarita 6, AZ College Prep 3

The Apaches senior had a triple in Nogales' 12-8 state tournament win over Williams Field.

Tags

