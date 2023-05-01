AZHS Baseball: Nogales holds off Williams Field

NOGALES (KVOA) -- 3rd seed Nogales scored eight runs in the first two innings Monday against visting Gilbert Williams Field and the Apaches withstood a five-run 7th inning by the Black Hawks to win 12-8 at War Memorial Stadium.
Nogales (24-6) advances in the Conference 5A winner's bracket to face No. 2 seed Queen Creek Casteel (24-6) on Thursday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. First pitch at 4 p.m.
The Apaches are bidding for a return to the state championship game. They lost last season 3-2 in the final to Buckeye Verrado.
Nogales has 11 state championships in program history, third most in Arizona behind Tucson (29) and St. David (18). The last two came back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.
Here are all your state tournament baseball scores from Monday's games involving teams from Southern Arizona:
- (5A) Catalina Foothills 7, Cactus Shadow 5
- (5A) Nogales 12, Williams Field 8
- (4A) Salpointe Catholic 6, Bradshaw Mountain 0
- (4A) Canyon del Oro 13, Mesquite 11
- (4A) Sahuarita 6, AZ College Prep 3