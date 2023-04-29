 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT BELOW 6000 FEET FROM MONDAY
MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST
WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 150, which includes the lower
elevations of Pima and Pinal Counties and portions of Fire
Weather Zone 151, including Santa Cruz and South Central Pima
Counties.

* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

AZHS Baseball: Badgers survive scare from Desert Ridge

Tucson blew a 6-0 lead to the visitors from Mesa but recovered in extra innings for a 7-6 walkoff win

HIGHLIGHTS: The Jaguars rallied with six runs in the 7th to tie the game only to see the Badgers walk it off in the 8th

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Gennaro Brito's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the 8th Saturday gave 2nd seed Tucson a 7-6 win over Desert Ridge in a Conference 6A Baseball opening round game at Cherry Field.

The Jaguars (15-14) forced extra innings with a six-run 7th inning to tie the game.

Desert Ridge will face Perry in an elimination game on Tuesday. Tucson (22-7) will host 10th seed Pinnacle on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Brito, the sophomore who provided the game-winning hit, has also been one of the Badgers best pitchers this season. He's 4-1 this season with a 1.19 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 41.1 IP.

Southern Arizona has a pair of top seed. Catalina Foothills tops 5A. The Falcons opened Saturday with 8-5 victory over Verrado.

Salpointe Catholic is the No. 1 seed in Conference 4A. The Lancers squeaked out a 5-4 victory over Coconino.

The 16-team Conference 3A tournament begins on Tuesday. Pusch Ridge Christian is the top local seed at No. 4.

The 2A state playoffs start on May 5. Benson is the No. 1 seed.

Sebastian Contreras eyes his spot

Sebastian Contreras and the Badgers look to bring home the school 1st baseball title since 1988

Here are all your baseball scores from Saturday involving teams from Southern Arizona:

  • (6A) Sandra Day O'Connor 12, Sunnyside 2
  • (6A) Tucson 7, Desert Ridge 6
  • (5A) Catalina Foothills 8, Verrado 5
  • (5A) Horizon 7, Buena 4
  • (5A) Casteel 9, Casa Grande 0
  • (5A) Nogales 10, Cienega 0
  • (4A) Salpointe Catholic 5, Coconino 4
  • (4A) Bradshaw Mountan 3, Rio Rico 2
  • (4A) Canyon del Oro 12, Mica Mountain 0
  • (4A) Flagstaff 19, Walden Grove 13
  • (4A) AZ College Prep 4, Sahuaro 0
  • (4A) Sahuarita 3, Douglas 2
  • (1A) St. David 11, Valley Union 0
  • (1A) Desert Christian 11, Superior 10

