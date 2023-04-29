AZHS Baseball: Badgers survive scare from Desert Ridge

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Gennaro Brito's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the 8th Saturday gave 2nd seed Tucson a 7-6 win over Desert Ridge in a Conference 6A Baseball opening round game at Cherry Field.
The Jaguars (15-14) forced extra innings with a six-run 7th inning to tie the game.
Desert Ridge will face Perry in an elimination game on Tuesday. Tucson (22-7) will host 10th seed Pinnacle on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Brito, the sophomore who provided the game-winning hit, has also been one of the Badgers best pitchers this season. He's 4-1 this season with a 1.19 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 41.1 IP.
Southern Arizona has a pair of top seed. Catalina Foothills tops 5A. The Falcons opened Saturday with 8-5 victory over Verrado.
Salpointe Catholic is the No. 1 seed in Conference 4A. The Lancers squeaked out a 5-4 victory over Coconino.
The 16-team Conference 3A tournament begins on Tuesday. Pusch Ridge Christian is the top local seed at No. 4.
The 2A state playoffs start on May 5. Benson is the No. 1 seed.
Here are all your baseball scores from Saturday involving teams from Southern Arizona:
- (6A) Sandra Day O'Connor 12, Sunnyside 2
- (6A) Tucson 7, Desert Ridge 6
- (5A) Catalina Foothills 8, Verrado 5
- (5A) Horizon 7, Buena 4
- (5A) Casteel 9, Casa Grande 0
- (5A) Nogales 10, Cienega 0
- (4A) Salpointe Catholic 5, Coconino 4
- (4A) Bradshaw Mountan 3, Rio Rico 2
- (4A) Canyon del Oro 12, Mica Mountain 0
- (4A) Flagstaff 19, Walden Grove 13
- (4A) AZ College Prep 4, Sahuaro 0
- (4A) Sahuarita 3, Douglas 2
- (1A) St. David 11, Valley Union 0
- (1A) Desert Christian 11, Superior 10