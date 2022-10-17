 Skip to main content
Wildcat Breakdown: Washington

  • Updated
  • 0

News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) dissect Arizona's 10-point loss in Seattle 

TUCSON (KVOA) - This week Arizona's defense allowed touchdowns on four straight possessions between the second and third quarters and lost at Washington 49-39.

The Wildcats have allowed eight 3rd quarter touchdowns in their three Pac-12 losses this season.

In this Week 7 edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) dive into the 3rd quarter problem that the Wildcats have currently, the starting debuts of DJ Warnell and Jacob Manu on defense, D.K.'s one big concern on offense and sudden losses to the black head coach ranks in the Pac-12.

This is the 12th season of Wildcat Breakdown on TV (13th overall) and 4th on News 4 Tucson KVOA.

Kelly is joined by tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85), a local strength and conditioning coach. The two began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can been seen each Gameday on News 4 Tucson and the pair dissect what happened during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 p.m. 

Extended versions of both segments can be found here at KVOA.com.

UW Huskies FB (22) via UW

Washington has beaten Arizona six straight times dating back to 2014

