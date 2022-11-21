 Skip to main content
Wildcat Breakdown: Washington State

  • Updated
  • 0

News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and Glenn Howell (UA '85) take all of Jedd Fisch's new 24-minute rule to discuss why Arizona lost 

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona dreams of a bowl game in Jedd Fisch's second season came to an abrupt end Saturday thanks to a stifling defensive performance by the Washington State Cougars in a 31-20 loss.

The Cougars intercepted Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura four times.

In this Week 11 edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) dive into UA's inability to seize the opportunity, go over multiple miscommunications between de Laura and his wide receivers, applaud another stellar game by the Cats young defense and answer the question of whether Wazzu or Arizona has been the better program in the Pac-12 era.

This is the 12th season of Wildcat Breakdown on TV (13th overall) and 4th on News 4 Tucson KVOA.

Kelly is joined by tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85), a local strength and conditioning coach. The two began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can be seen each Gameday on News 4 Tucson and the pair dissect what happened during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 p.m. 

Extended versions of both segments can be found here at KVOA.com.

Jayden de Laura (22) via ICA-Madison Farwell

Jayden de Laura (7) threw a season-high four interceptions and UA's bowl hopes evaporated like water on a hot summer day in the desert

