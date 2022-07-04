 Skip to main content
Wildcat Breakdown: USC and UCLA bolt Pac-12

TUCSON (KVOA) - USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 Conference.

The Trojans and Bruins have been accepted as new members of the Big-10 Conference beginning with the 2024-25 athletic year.

This move will cause a seismic shift in the landscape of college athletics and have a profound effect on the sports programs at the University of Arizona.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell dive in to this ground-shaking announcement and the after effects it will create.

What is next for the Pac-12 Conference and UA?

The Big-10 will grow to 16 teams with the addition of UCLA and USC

