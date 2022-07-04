Wildcat Breakdown: USC and UCLA bolt Pac-12

TUCSON (KVOA) - USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 Conference.
The Trojans and Bruins have been accepted as new members of the Big-10 Conference beginning with the 2024-25 athletic year.
This move will cause a seismic shift in the landscape of college athletics and have a profound effect on the sports programs at the University of Arizona.
In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell dive in to this ground-shaking announcement and the after effects it will create.
What is next for the Pac-12 Conference and UA?
This is the beginning of 12th season of Wildcat Breakdown and 4th on News 4 Tucson KVOA.
Kelly is joined by Howell (UA '85), a local strength and conditioning coach. The two began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.
Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can been seen each Gameday on News 4 Tucson and the pair dissect what happened during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 p.m.
Extended versions of both segments can be found at KVOA.com.
2022 SEASON EPISODES:
- Wildcat Breakdown: USC and UCLA bolting Pac-12 Conference
- Wildcat Breakdown: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
- Wildcat Breakdown: Class of Twenty Tucson
2021 SEASON EPISODES:
- Wildcat Breakdown: 95th Territorial Cup Game
- Wildcat Breakdown: Washington State
- Wildcat Breakdown: #24 Utah
- Wildcat Breakdown: California
- Wildcat Breakdown: USC
- Wildcat Breakdown: Washington
- Wildcat Breakdown: Colorado
- Wildcat Breakdown: Ucla
- Wildcat Breakdown: #3 Oregon
- Wildcat Breakdown: Northern Arizona
- Wildcat Breakdown: San Diego State
- Wildcat Breakdown: BYU
- Wildcat Breakdown: The strength and conditioning piece
- Wildcat Breakdown: Fisch calls an audible at quarterback
- Wildcat Breakdown: The quarterback decision
- Wildcat Breakdown: Hiring of Jedd Fisch
2020 SEASON EPISODES:
- Wildcat Breakdown: 2020 season finale
- Wildcat Breakdown: 94th Territorial Game
- Wildcat Breakdown: Colorado
- Wildcat Breakdown: Ucla
- Wildcat Breakdown: Washington
- Wildcat Breakdown: No. 20 USC
- Wildcat Breakdown: Utah (CANCELED)
- Wildcat Breakdown: 2020 Season Preview
Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.