Wildcat Breakdown: UA sweeps L.A. schools to stay in title hunt

News 4 Tucson’s David Kelly and longtime UA beat writer Steve Rivera dissect Arizona's winning home weekend over USC and UCLA

  • Updated
  • 0

News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and Eye on the Ball's Steve Rivera discuss the Wildcats getting it done vs. USC & UCLA

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 11th ranked Arizona had to have both wins this past weekend over So. California and No. 5 Ucla and the Wildcats got the sweep.

The victories allowed UA to slice a game off their deficit behind the Bruins in the Pac-12 Conference. UCLA leads UA by two games. The two teams will meet in Westwood on March 4 to complete the regular season.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly is joined by Eye on the Ball talk show host Steve Rivera. Eye on the Ball can be heard Monday-thru-Friday from 3-5 p.m. on FOX Sports 1450.

The two discuss how the Cats defense led the way in the sweep of L.A., Mick Cronin's defensive plan vs. Oumar Ballo and the adjustment Tommy Lloyd made in the second half to take pressure off his big man plus Courtney Ramey steps to the forefront of the UA offense.

During the non-football season, Kelly is joined on Wildcat Breakdown by an array of analysts who include former UA athletes as well as local, regional and national sports media personalities.

Courtney Ramey (23) had a great weekend vs. L.A. schools

Courtney Ramey made 8-of-15 three-point shots to help lead the Wildcats past the Trojans and Bruins

