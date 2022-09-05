 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wildcat Breakdown: San Diego State

  • Updated
  • 0

News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) take their first deep dive of the season into Arizona Football 

TUCSON (KVOA) - Snapdragon Stadium became Wildcat Country on Saturday when Arizona Football spoiled the opening of San Diego State's new stadium by beating the Aztecs 38-20.

It was the first road victory of the Jedd Fisch era.

In this 1st in-season edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) dive into the Power of the Portal and the dividends paid in the opener by transfer arrivals Jayden de Laura, Jacob Cowing and DJ Wiliams, plus how the Wildcats defense made SDSU quarterback Braxton Burmeister pay every time he tried to run the football.

This is the beginning of 12th season of Wildcat Breakdown on TV (13th overall) and 4th on News 4 Tucson KVOA.

Kelly is joined by tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85), a local strength and conditioning coach. The two began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can been seen each Gameday on News 4 Tucson and the pair dissect what happened during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 p.m. 

Extended versions of both segments can be found here at KVOA.com.

Josh Baker (22) via ICA-Catherine Regan

Josh Baker (75) led an offensive line that helped UA's running game roll up 162 yards in the opening-win over San Diego State

2022 SEASON EPISODES:

2021 SEASON EPISODES:

Jerry Roberts (22) via ICA-Mike Christy

UA linebacker Jerry Roberts (48) led the Wildcats defense with 12 tackles

2020 SEASON EPISODES:

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you