Wildcat Breakdown: North Dakota State

  • Updated
  • 0

News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell dissect the good and the bad from Arizona's 31-28 victory over the Bison

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona put a stop to North Dakota's dominance over Football Bowl Subdivision teams on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

UA's 31-28 victory snapped the Bison's six-game win streak against FBS opponents.

In this Week 3 edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) dive into Jayden de Laura's decision to run, the arrival of the tight end back to UA's offense, the defense's sudden 4th quarter turnaround and the first miss of Tyler Loop's kicking career.

This is the beginning of 12th season of Wildcat Breakdown on TV (13th overall) and 4th on News 4 Tucson KVOA.

Kelly is joined by tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85), a local strength and conditioning coach. The two began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can been seen each Gameday on News 4 Tucson and the pair dissect what happened during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 p.m. 

Extended versions of both segments can be found here at KVOA.com.

2022 SEASON EPISODES:

2021 SEASON EPISODES:

2020 SEASON EPISODES:

