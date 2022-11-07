 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wildcat Breakdown: No.14 Utah

  • Updated
  • 0

News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell pick apart the struggles of Arizona's offense and more in the loss to the Utes 

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona faced another game where their defense allowed over 300 yards on the ground and the result was a 45-20 loss at Utah.

To make matters worse the Wildcats turned the ball over four times.

In this Week 9 edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) dive into the unusual struggles of the UA offense, how the Utes were able to control the clock, the emergence of more true freshmen and how the defense needs to follow the lead of its best player, Christian Roland-Wallace.

This is the 12th season of Wildcat Breakdown on TV (13th overall) and 4th on News 4 Tucson KVOA.

Kelly is joined by tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85), a local strength and conditioning coach. The two began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can be seen each Gameday on News 4 Tucson and the pair dissect what happened during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 p.m. 

Extended versions of both segments can be found here at KVOA.com.

Johnny Nansen-Chuck Cecil (22) via ICA-Rebecca Sasnett

Johnny Nansen (left) and Chuck Cecil (right) have a lot of work to do to fix Arizona's defense

2022 SEASON EPISODES:

2021 SEASON EPISODES:

2020 SEASON EPISODES:

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.