Wildcat Breakdown: No.12 Ucla

News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) hand out some game balls after Arizona's victory over the Bruins.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona controlled the ball for 34 minutes in Pasadena on their way to a 34-28 upset of the 12th ranked Ucla Bruins.

The Wildcats were fabulous on 1st down in the game averaging over eight yards per play in the first quarter and finishing at six yards per play on 1st down for the game.

In this Week 10 edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) dive into the emergence of offensive guard Wendell Moe and his effect on UA's run-game, the superior defensive game-plan by Johnny Nansen that kept dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in check and whether or not the exit of games in Los Angeles will have a profound effect on the Wildcats program.

This is the 12th season of Wildcat Breakdown on TV (13th overall) and 4th on News 4 Tucson KVOA.

Kelly is joined by tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85), a local strength and conditioning coach. The two began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can be seen each Gameday on News 4 Tucson and the pair dissect what happened during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 p.m. 

Extended versions of both segments can be found here at KVOA.com.

UA FB (22) defense via ICA-Rebecca Sasnett

Arizona beat UCLA Saturday in Pasadena for just the fifth time in the history of the rivalry

2022 SEASON EPISODES:

2021 SEASON EPISODES:

Sterling Lane (22) celebrates win over UCLA via ICA-Rebecca Sasnett

Sterling Lane (8) celebrates with UA fans after the Wildcats beat UCLA at The Rose Bowl

2020 SEASON EPISODES:

