Wildcat Breakdown: No.10 Southern California

  • Updated
News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) dive into another game in which UA scored enough to win but did not

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona took the No. 10 team in the country down to the wire before losing 49-39 on Homecoming Saturday in Tucson.

The Wildcats have dropped three straight games.

In this Week 8 edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) dive Jerry Robert's costly penalty, the inadvertent clock roll at the end of the first half, Jedd Fisch's glowing endorsement of quarterback Jayden de Laura plus a salute to the new members of the program's Ring of Honor.

This is the 12th season of Wildcat Breakdown on TV (13th overall) and 4th on News 4 Tucson KVOA.

Kelly is joined by tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85), a local strength and conditioning coach. The two began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can be seen each Gameday on News 4 Tucson and the pair dissect what happened during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 p.m. 

Extended versions of both segments can be found here at KVOA.com.

Rob Gronkowski was the honorary captain for UA's 2022 Homecoming game against USC

