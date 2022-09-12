Wildcat Breakdown: Mississippi State

TUCSON (KVOA) - UA quarterback Jayden de Laura followed his four touchdown passing performance in the Wildcats win over San Diego State, with a three-interception game in Arizona's loss to Mississippi State.
In this Week 2 edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) dive into Jayden's flip to the negative side, the new elusiveness of running back Michael Wiley, the lose gap-integrity of the UA defensive line, the play of cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and much more.
This is the beginning of 12th season of Wildcat Breakdown on TV (13th overall) and 4th on News 4 Tucson KVOA.
Kelly is joined by tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85), a local strength and conditioning coach. The two began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.
Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can been seen each Gameday on News 4 Tucson and the pair dissect what happened during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 p.m.
Extended versions of both segments can be found here at KVOA.com.
