Wildcat Breakdown: Game week arrives

  Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Game 1 has arrived.

After a day off on Monday, Arizona Football will begin preparation Tuesday for their season opener this Saturday at San Diego State.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) dive into their assessment of the Wildcats offensive line.

This is the beginning of 12th season of Wildcat Breakdown and 4th on News 4 Tucson KVOA.

Kelly is joined generally by tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85), a local strength and conditioning coach. The two began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can been seen each Gameday on News 4 Tucson and the pair dissect what happened during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 p.m. 

Extended versions of both segments can be found at KVOA.com.

UA FB (22) Jedd Fisch and 2nd team OLine

Jedd Fisch goes over the offensive game plan with his 2nd team offensive during the 2022 Fall Camp Mock Game scrimmage

