Wildcat Breakdown: Fall Camp begins

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Football has begun down the road to the 2022 college football opener against San Diego State in early September.

Fall Camp is underway as the Wildcats will conduct 24 practices ahead of their September 3 game against the Aztecs.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly is joined by running back David Adams (UA '87) as the two dive into Jedd Fisch's revamped ground game.

The two touch on the additions of Rayshon Luke and Jonah Coleman and how offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll and running backs coach Scottie Graham will navigate what has become a large and competitive room.

This is the beginning of 12th season of Wildcat Breakdown and 4th on News 4 Tucson KVOA.

Kelly is joined generally by tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85), a local strength and conditioning coach. The two began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can been seen each Gameday on News 4 Tucson and the pair dissect what happened during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 p.m. 

UA FB (22) Joiner-Cowings-McMillan

Wide receivers Jamarye Joiner (10), Jacob Cowings (2) and Tetairoa McMillan (4) look on during a 2022 Fall Camp drill

Extended versions of both segments can be found at KVOA.com.

