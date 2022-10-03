 Skip to main content
Wildcat Breakdown: Colorado

  • Updated
News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) dissect a record-setting night for UA quarterback Jayden de Laura 

TUCSON (KVOA) - Jayden de Laura matched the UA program record with six touchdown passes Saturday night as the Wildcats beat visiting and winless Colorado 43-20.

Tom Tunnicliffe threw six touchdown passes against Pacific back in 1982.

In this Week 5 edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) dive into UA the passing team, a star is born in receiver Dorian Singer, the play of the offensive line, what improvements the defense made against the Buffs plus how the special teams fared in the win.

This is the 12th season of Wildcat Breakdown on TV (13th overall) and 4th on News 4 Tucson KVOA.

Kelly is joined by tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85), a local strength and conditioning coach. The two began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can been seen each Gameday on News 4 Tucson and the pair dissect what happened during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 p.m. 

Extended versions of both segments can be found here at KVOA.com.

