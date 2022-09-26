 Skip to main content
Wildcat Breakdown: California

  • Updated
News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) dive into what went wrong for Arizona in a 49-31 road loss to Cal

TUCSON (KVOA) - California true freshman running back Jaydn Ott powered a ground attack that rolled up 354 yards rushing for the Golden Bears in a 49-31 win over Arizona to begin Pac-12 Conference play.

The loss for UA snapped a six-game winning streak over Cal.

In this Week 4 edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85) dive into UA's inability to stop the run on defense, the units confusion with the Golden Bears offensive sets in the 3rd quarter, why the Wildcats stopped running the football, what is the comfortability range for kicker Tyler Loop and more.

This is the 12th season of Wildcat Breakdown on TV (13th overall) and 4th on News 4 Tucson KVOA.

Kelly is joined by tight end Glenn Howell (UA '85), a local strength and conditioning coach. The two began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can been seen each Gameday on News 4 Tucson and the pair dissect what happened during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 p.m. 

Extended versions of both segments can be found here at KVOA.com.

(O) Jaydn Ott (22) via ICA-Mike Christy

Jaydn Ott will likely be the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for a third time on Monday after running for 274 yards and three touchdowns against UA

2022 SEASON EPISODES:

2021 SEASON EPISODES:

Dorian Singer (22) via ICA-Mike Christy

Dorian Singer (5) had a career-high 103 yards receiving on eight catches in Arizona's 49-31 loss at Cal

2020 SEASON EPISODES:

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

