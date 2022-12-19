Wildcat Breakdown: Arizona Basketball 4-0 vs. ranked opponents

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 9th ranked Arizona stayed undefeated against ranked teams this season with a 75-70 win over No. 6 Tennessee at McKale Center.
UA has beaten #17 San Diego State (87-70), #10 Creighton (81-79), #14 Indiana (89-75) and the Volunteers.
In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly is joined by Eye on the Ball talk show host Steve Rivera. Eye on the Ball can be heard Monday-thru-Friday from 3-5 p.m. on FOX Sports 1450.
The two discuss how the Cats got tough against the No. 1 defense in the country, the positive play of Pelle Larsson over the last week, Oumar Ballo's free throw shooting plus they'll put a cap on UA's punishment from the NCAA Bribery Scandal.
During the non-football season, Kelly is joined on Wildcat Breakdown by an array of analysts who include former UA athletes as well as local, regional and national sports media personalities.
